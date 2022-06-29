Vinco (BBIG) Falls 7.25% on June 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BBIG - Market Data & News Trade

Today Vinco Ventures Inc (NASDAQ: BBIG) is trading 7.25% lower.

The latest price, as of 11:49:06 est, was $1.92. Vinco has moved $0.15 over the previous day’s close.

8,580,051 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Vinco has moved YTD 13.03%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-15.

About Vinco Ventures Inc

Vinco Ventures, Inc. is a mergers and acquisition company focused on digital commerce and consumer brands. Vinco's B.I.G. (Buy. Innovate. Grow.) strategy will seek out acquisition opportunities that are poised for scale and grow said acquisitions through targeted traffic and content campaigns.

