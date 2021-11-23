Vinci Partnerss (VINP) falls 0.42% in Active Trading on November 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VINP - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Vinci Partners Investments Ltd - Class A Inc’s (NASDAQ: VINP) stock fell $0.05, accounting for a 0.42% decrease. Vinci Partnerss opened at $12.14 before trading between $12.37 and $11.81 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw Vinci Partnerss’s market cap fall to $665,631,732 on 113,154 shares -above their 30-day average of 92,515.

About Vinci Partners Investments Ltd - Class A

Vinci Partners is a leading alternative investment platform in Brazil, established in 2009. Our 205 full time employees as of September 30, 2020 draw from a wide-ranging network of personal and professional relationships with industry-leading executives, business owners, corporate managers, financial and operational advisors, consultants and attorneys to source, fund, and manage investments. Vinci Partners' business segments include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions, each managed by dedicated investment teams with an independent investment committee and decision-making process. We also have a financial advisory business, focusing mostly on pre-initial public offering, or pre-IPO, and merger and acquisition, or M&A, advisory services for Brazilian middle-market companies. Vinci Partners has established a premier independent investment franchise with market leadership across each of its high value-added strategies that the company believes provide it with strong competitive advantages. Vinci Partners believes that its business model, focused on high-performance and executed by talented multi-disciplinary teams with a focus on value creation, has enabled Vinci Partners to build one of the most complete portfolios of alternative investment strategies and solutions, which combined with adoption of innovative technologies and increasing integration across its business segments, strongly positions Vinci Partners to capitalize on the future expansion and shifts in asset allocation in the Brazilian investments market.

Verizon FiOS Braces for Altice Optimum Market Entry

It looks like we are getting ready to see another competitive battle. This time it is in New York and the tri-state market. Altice USA (ATUS) is getting ready to go into direct competition with Verizon (VZ) FiOS, according to Altice CEO Dexter Goei. Today, Altice reaches 1.26 million people and is planning on reaching 1.5 million by end of 2021. Goei says Altice is planning to move into the Verizon FiOS market area by expanding its network by another million next year.

This sounds like big news and a real competitive threat to Verizon FiOS. Yes, a battle is brewing, but the real question is, will this really matter much to either Verizon, Altice, their customers, investors or the entire industry?

CVS Health To Close 900 US Stores Over Next Three Years

CVS Health will close about 900 US stores over the next three years as part of a larger shift away from retail and toward healthcare services.

Dismiss Gold at Your Peril

Back in December 1997, the Financial Times ran a now-infamous article titled “Death of Gold.”

In it, the author Kenneth Gooding claimed that as an investment, “Gold is a goner.” He said the crises of the previous 10 years — the 1987 stock market crash, the Gulf War, Asia’s financial meltdown — had not resulted in higher demand, as one might expect. Gold was now a “mere metal” and a “bad investment,” Gooding concluded.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

