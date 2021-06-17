Vinci Partners Investments Ltd - Class A (VINP) gains 4.2370% for June 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VINP - Market Data & News Trade

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd - Class A (NASDAQ: VINP) shares gained 4.2370% to end trading Wednesday at $15.99 per share - a net change of $0.65. Shares traded between $16.00 and $15.42 throughout the day.

About Vinci Partners Investments Ltd - Class A

Vinci Partners is a leading alternative investment platform in Brazil, established in 2009. Our 205 full time employees as of September 30, 2020 draw from a wide-ranging network of personal and professional relationships with industry-leading executives, business owners, corporate managers, financial and operational advisors, consultants and attorneys to source, fund, and manage investments. Vinci Partners' business segments include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions, each managed by dedicated investment teams with an independent investment committee and decision-making process. We also have a financial advisory business, focusing mostly on pre-initial public offering, or pre-IPO, and merger and acquisition, or M&A, advisory services for Brazilian middle-market companies. Vinci Partners has established a premier independent investment franchise with market leadership across each of its high value-added strategies that the company believes provide it with strong competitive advantages. Vinci Partners believes that its business model, focused on high-performance and executed by talented multi-disciplinary teams with a focus on value creation, has enabled Vinci Partners to build one of the most complete portfolios of alternative investment strategies and solutions, which combined with adoption of innovative technologies and increasing integration across its business segments, strongly positions Vinci Partners to capitalize on the future expansion and shifts in asset allocation in the Brazilian investments market.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

