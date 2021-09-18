Village Farms (VFF) falls 0.23% for September 17

Village Farms International Inc (NASDAQ: VFF), a Delta, British Columbia, company, fell to close at $8.79 Friday after losing $0.02 (0.23%) on volume of 426,804 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $8.82 to a low of $8.58 while Village Farms’s market cap now stands at $752,104,475.

Village Farms is one of the largest and longest-operating greenhouse growers in North America. The Company leverages decades of experience in large-scale, low-cost intensive agriculture as a vertically integrated produce supplier to pursue high-value, high-growth plant-based Consumer Packaged Goods opportunities in cannabis and CBD in North Americaand select markets internationally.

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

