Village Bank & (VBFC) falls 1.72% on Moderate Volume January 4

Village Bank & Trust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: VBFC) shares fell 1.72%, or $0.99 per share, to close Tuesday at $56.70. After opening the day at $59.40, shares of Village Bank & fluctuated between $58.61 and $56.70. 645 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 1,781. Tuesday's activity brought Village Bank &’s market cap to $83,203,961.

Village Bank & is headquartered in Midlothian, Virginia..

About Village Bank & Trust Financial Corporation

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. was organized under the laws of the Commonwealth of Virginia as a bank holding company whose activities consist of investment in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Village Bank. Village Bank is a full-serviceVirginia-chartered community bank headquartered in Midlothian, Virginia, with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The Bank has nine branch offices. Village Bank and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Village Bank Mortgage Corporation, offer a complete range of financial products and services, including commercial loans, consumer credit, mortgage lending, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and 24-hour banking.

