Viemed Healthcare (VMD) falls 0.94% for September 8

Today, Viemed Healthcare Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: VMD) stock fell $0.06, accounting for a 0.94% decrease. Viemed Healthcare opened at $6.38 before trading between $6.56 and $6.34 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Viemed Healthcare’s market cap fall to $252,467,161 on 63,955 shares -below their 30-day average of 93,750.

About Viemed Healthcare Inc

Viemed Healthcare Inc. is a provider of in-home medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services in the United States. Viemed's service offerings are focused on effective in-home treatment with clinical practitioners providing therapy and counseling to patients in their homes using cutting edge technology.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

