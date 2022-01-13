Vidler Water (VWTR) falls 2.25% on Strong Volume January 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VWTR - Market Data & News Trade

Vidler Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ: VWTR) shares fell 2.25%, or $0.27 per share, to close Wednesday at $11.75. After opening the day at $12.06, shares of Vidler Water fluctuated between $12.17 and $11.75. 74,356 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 62,227. Wednesday's activity brought Vidler Water’s market cap to $215,257,286.

About Vidler Water Resources Inc

Vidler Water Resources, Inc. is a private-sector water resource company focused on the development of reliable water supplies in geographic areas lacking available water resources. The copmpany provides water development solutions for end users by identifying, acquiring and developing water rights, often within fragmented agricultural markets, and over time converting these water rights to higher valued municipal and industrial uses.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

