Victory Capital (VCTR) Climbs 1.74% on April 20

Victory Capital Holdings Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: VCTR) shares have risen 1.74%, or $0.505 per share, as on 12:21:26 est today. Since opening the day at $29.06, 137,006 shares of Victory Capital exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $29.69 and $28.93.

This year the company has a YTD change of 19.96%.

Victory Capital expects its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Victory Capital Holdings Inc - Class A

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $150.6 billion in assets under management as of February 28, 2021. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

