Vicor (VICR) falls 0.02% for September 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VICR - Market Data & News Trade

Vicor Corp. (NASDAQ: VICR), a Andover, Massachusetts, company, fell to close at $126.53 Tuesday after losing $0.03 (0.02%) on volume of 104,573 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $128.00 to a low of $125.55 while Vicor’s market cap now stands at $4,028,661,804.

About Vicor Corp.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, Vicor sells its products to the power systems market, including enterprise and high performance computing, industrial equipment and automation, telecommunications and network infrastructure, vehicles and transportation, and aerospace and defense electronics.

Visit Vicor Corp.’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Vicor Corp. and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Vicor Corp.’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Consumer Brands Association Presses White House for More Clarity on Vaccine Mandates Freshworks Shooting for $9 Billion IPO Valuation at Top End of Filing Range Fauci Supports COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for All Domestic Air Travel Jobless Claims Fall to 310,000 — Lowest in Nearly 18 Months