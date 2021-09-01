Viasat, (VSAT) falls 0.62% for August 31

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VSAT - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Viasat, Inc. Inc’s (NASDAQ: VSAT) stock fell $0.32, accounting for a 0.62% decrease. Viasat, opened at $51.72 before trading between $52.32 and $51.51 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Viasat,’s market cap fall to $3,786,547,101 on 336,164 shares -below their 30-day average of 378,278.

Viasat, employs around 5600 people with a head office in Carlsbad, California.

About Viasat, Inc.

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 30 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are-on the ground, in the air or at sea.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

