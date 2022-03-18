Viant (DSP) Gains 3.50% on March 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DSP - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Viant Technology Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: DSP) climbed 3.50% Friday.

As of 11:54:48 est, Viant is currently sitting at $7.09 and has climbed $0.24 per share in trading so far.

Viant has moved 19.03% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 29.42% based on the previous close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-12.

About Viant Technology Inc - Class A

Viant® is a leading people-based advertising software company that enables marketers and their agencies to centralize the planning, buying and measurement of their advertising investments across most channels. Viant’s self-service Demand Side Platform (DSP), Adelphic®, is an enterprise software platform enabling marketers to execute programmatic advertising campaigns across Connected TV, Linear TV, mobile, desktop, audio and digital out-of-home channels. Viant’s Identity Resolution capabilities have linked 115 million U.S. households to more than 1 billion connected devices and is combined with access to more than 280,000 audience attributes from more than 70 people-based data partners. Viant is an Advertising Age 2021 Best Places to Work award winner and Adelphic is featured on AdExchanger’s 2021 Programmatic Power Players list.

