VIA optronics AG (VIAO) falls 2.58% on Moderate Volume October 4

VIA optronics AG - ADR (NYSE: VIAO) shares fell 2.58%, or $0.2 per share, to close Monday at $7.55. After opening the day at $7.79, shares of VIA optronics AG fluctuated between $7.81 and $7.28. 12,344 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 14,860. Monday's activity brought VIA optronics AG’s market cap to $171,033,963.

VIA optronics AG is headquartered in Nuernberg, Bayern..

VIA is a leading provider of enhanced display solutions for multiple end-markets in which superior functionality or durability is a critical differentiating factor. Its customizable technology is well-suited for high-end markets with unique specifications as well as demanding environments that pose technical and optical challenges for displays, such as bright ambient light, vibration and shock, extreme temperatures and condensation. VIA's interactive display systems combine system design, interactive displays, software functionality, cameras and other hardware components. VIA's intellectual property portfolio, process know-how, and optical bonding and metal mesh touch sensor and camera module technologies provide enhanced display solutions that are built to meet the specific needs of its customers.

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

