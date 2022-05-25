VIA optronics AG (VIAO) Drops 10.19% on May 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VIAO - Market Data & News Trade

VIA optronics AG - ADR (NYSE: VIAO) has lost $0.265 (10.19%) and is currently sitting at $2.34, as of 11:45:09 est on May 25.

15,441 shares have traded hands.

The Company has fallen 13.04% over the last 5 days and shares lost 50.00% over the last 30 days.

VIA optronics AG expects its next earnings on 2022-05-31.

About VIA optronics AG - ADR

VIA is a leading provider of enhanced display solutions for multiple end-markets in which superior functionality or durability is a critical differentiating factor. Its customizable technology is well-suited for high-end markets with unique specifications as well as demanding environments that pose technical and optical challenges for displays, such as bright ambient light, vibration and shock, extreme temperatures and condensation. VIA's interactive display systems combine system design, interactive displays, software functionality, cameras and other hardware components. VIA's intellectual property portfolio, process know-how, and optical bonding and metal mesh touch sensor and camera module technologies provide enhanced display solutions that are built to meet the specific needs of its customers.

