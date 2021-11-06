Vertical Capitalome Fund. (VCIF) falls 0.38% in Light Trading on November 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VCIF - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Vertical Capital Income Fund. Inc’s (NYSE: VCIF) stock fell $0.04, accounting for a 0.38% decrease. Vertical Capitalome Fund. opened at $10.62 before trading between $10.62 and $10.51 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Vertical Capitalome Fund.’s market cap fall to $109,509,021 on 33,791 shares -below their 30-day average of 36,040.

About Vertical Capital Income Fund.

Vertical Capital Income Fund (VCIF ) is a closed-end fund investing in the U.S. residential whole-loan marketplace. Formed at the end of 2011, Vertical Capital Income Fund has strategically compiled and managed a portfolio that has generated investment returns derived solely from first mortgage residential loans. VCIF is different from other funds that participate in the U.S. residential mortgage market, because it does not purchase tranches of residential mortgage backed securities. This fact makes VCIF part of a small minority of traded funds and therefore a unique investment opportunity. VCIF has a long track record of providing income via routine monthly distributions and is managed by Oakline Advisors, LLC.

Amazon Now Owns 20% of Electric Truck Maker Rivian

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN), an early backer of Rivian Automotive Inc, now owns about a fifth of the electric truck startup, the e-commerce giant disclosed in a quarterly filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

As of Sept. 30, Amazon held equity investments representing a 20% ownership interest that had a carrying value of $3.8 billion, up from $2.7 billion at the end of 2020, according to the company's latest Form 10-Q.

Workers at Companies With at Least 100 People Must Be Vaccinated By January 4 or Get Weekly Tests

Tens of millions of Americans who work at companies with 100 or more employees will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4 or get tested for the virus weekly under government rules issued Thursday.

The new requirements are the Biden administration’s boldest move yet to persuade reluctant Americans to finally get a vaccine that has been widely available for months -- or face financial consequences. If successful, administration officials believe it will go a long way toward ending a pandemic that has killed more than 750,000 Americans.

Moderna Cuts COVID-19 Vaccine Sales Forecast

Moderna Inc (MRNA) on Thursday slashed the 2021 sales forecast for its COVID-19 vaccine by as much as $5 billion, as it struggles to fill vials and distribute them around the world, sending its shares down nearly 15% before the opening bell.

Moderna executives said production challenges now lie with bottling up doses, also known as fill and finish, and ramping up infrastructure to deliver them internationally, rather than production of raw material.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

