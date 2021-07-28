Vertical Capitalome Fund. (VCIF) falls 0.19% on Moderate Volume July 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VCIF - Market Data & News Trade

Vertical Capital Income Fund. (NYSE: VCIF) shares fell 0.19%, or $0.02 per share, to close Tuesday at $10.50. After opening the day at $10.49, shares of Vertical Capitalome Fund. fluctuated between $10.57 and $10.49. 6,724 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 36,937. Tuesday's activity brought Vertical Capitalome Fund.’s market cap to $108,990,021.

About Vertical Capital Income Fund.

Vertical Capital Income Fund (VCIF ) is a closed-end fund investing in the U.S. residential whole-loan marketplace. Formed at the end of 2011, Vertical Capital Income Fund has strategically compiled and managed a portfolio that has generated investment returns derived solely from first mortgage residential loans. VCIF is different from other funds that participate in the U.S. residential mortgage market, because it does not purchase tranches of residential mortgage backed securities. This fact makes VCIF part of a small minority of traded funds and therefore a unique investment opportunity. VCIF has a long track record of providing income via routine monthly distributions and is managed by Oakline Advisors, LLC.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

