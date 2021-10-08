Vertical Capitalome Fund. (VCIF) falls 0.14% to Close at $10.57 on October 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VCIF - Market Data & News Trade

Vertical Capital Income Fund. (NYSE: VCIF) fell to close at $10.57 Thursday after losing $0.015 (0.14%) on volume of 11,478 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $10.61 to a low of $10.55 while Vertical Capitalome Fund.’s market cap now stands at $109,768,521.

About Vertical Capital Income Fund.

Vertical Capital Income Fund (VCIF ) is a closed-end fund investing in the U.S. residential whole-loan marketplace. Formed at the end of 2011, Vertical Capital Income Fund has strategically compiled and managed a portfolio that has generated investment returns derived solely from first mortgage residential loans. VCIF is different from other funds that participate in the U.S. residential mortgage market, because it does not purchase tranches of residential mortgage backed securities. This fact makes VCIF part of a small minority of traded funds and therefore a unique investment opportunity. VCIF has a long track record of providing income via routine monthly distributions and is managed by Oakline Advisors, LLC.

Visit Vertical Capital Income Fund.’s profile for more information.

The Daily Fix

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) announced Thursday they have asked the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to expand their COVID-19 vaccine’s emergency use authorization to cover children ages five to 11.

Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTC: NSANY) will pause production at two Mexican plants for several days this month due to the ongoing shortage of semiconductor chips.

The Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) is teaming up with Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) to provide same-day and next-day deliveries of tools, paint and other online purchases to customers’ doorsteps.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Vertical Capital Income Fund. and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Vertical Capital Income Fund.’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

IBM Mandates COVID-19 Vaccine for All US Employees by December 8 Pfizer-BioNTech Ask FDA to Authorize COVID-19 Vaccine for Children 5 to 11 Home Depot Signs Up for Walmart's GoLocal Delivery Service Nissan Institutes Work Stoppages in Mexico for Parts of October