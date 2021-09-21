Vertex, (VRTX) falls 1.40% on Strong Volume September 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VRTX - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Inc’s (NASDAQ: VRTX) stock fell $2.63, accounting for a 1.40% decrease. Vertex, opened at $186.89 before trading between $188.99 and $185.07 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw Vertex,’s market cap fall to $48,168,069,914 on 1,874,618 shares -above their 30-day average of 1,320,277.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Vertex is a global biotechnology company that invests in scientific innovation to create transformative medicines for people with serious diseases. The company has multiple approved medicines that treat the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis (CF) - a rare, life-threatening genetic disease - and has several ongoing clinical and research programs in CF. Beyond CF, Vertex has a robust pipeline of investigational small molecule medicines in other serious diseases where it has deep insight into causal human biology, including pain, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and APOL1-mediated kidney diseases. In addition, Vertex has a rapidly expanding pipeline of cell and genetic therapies for diseases such as sickle cell disease, beta thalassemia, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and type 1 diabetes mellitus.

