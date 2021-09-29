Vertex, (VRTX) falls 0.99% to Close at $181.60 on September 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VRTX - Market Data & News Trade

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTX), a Boston, Massachusetts, company, fell to close at $181.60 Tuesday after losing $1.81 (0.99%) on volume of 1,589,099 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $183.31 to a low of $180.02 while Vertex,’s market cap now stands at $47,112,196,350.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Vertex is a global biotechnology company that invests in scientific innovation to create transformative medicines for people with serious diseases. The company has multiple approved medicines that treat the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis (CF) - a rare, life-threatening genetic disease - and has several ongoing clinical and research programs in CF. Beyond CF, Vertex has a robust pipeline of investigational small molecule medicines in other serious diseases where it has deep insight into causal human biology, including pain, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and APOL1-mediated kidney diseases. In addition, Vertex has a rapidly expanding pipeline of cell and genetic therapies for diseases such as sickle cell disease, beta thalassemia, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and type 1 diabetes mellitus.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

