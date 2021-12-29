Versus Systems (VS) falls 2.09% in Light Trading on December 28

Versus Systems Inc (NASDAQ: VS) shares fell 2.09%, or $0.04 per share, to close Tuesday at $1.87. After opening the day at $1.90, shares of Versus Systems fluctuated between $1.90 and $1.86. 20,148 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 63,904. Tuesday's activity brought Versus Systems’s market cap to $19,865,156.

Versus Systems is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia..

About Versus Systems Inc

Versus Systems Inc. operates as a video game software company. The Company develops a technology that allows video game publishers and developers to offer real-money and prize based matches and tournaments featuring their games. Versus Systems conducts its business in North America.

