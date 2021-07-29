Verso (VRS) falls 0.79% on Moderate Volume July 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VRS - Market Data & News Trade

Verso Corp - Class A (NYSE: VRS) shares fell 0.79%, or $0.15 per share, to close Wednesday at $18.89. After opening the day at $19.12, shares of Verso fluctuated between $19.12 and $18.69. 91,253 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 262,361. Wednesday's activity brought Verso’s market cap to $616,765,489.

Verso is headquartered in Miamisburg, Ohio, and employs more than 4200 people.

VERSO CORPORATION is a leading North American producer of graphic and specialty papers, packaging and pulp. Its graphic papers portfolio comprises sheetfed, web, digital and inkjet papers used primarily in commercial printing, media and marketing applications, including magazines, catalogs, books, direct mail, corporate collateral and retail inserts. Its specialty product line includes release liner papers and high-performance label face stock for pressure sensitive, glue-applied and litho laminate applications. Its packaging papers include recycled linerboard and medium used in corrugated box manufacturing, bleached virgin and recycled kraft paper used for a variety of bag, sack and converting applications, and SBS paperboard used in single-face corrugated laminated box applications. Its market pulp is used to make printing, writing, specialty and packaging papers, facial and toilet tissue, and paper towels.

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

