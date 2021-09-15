Verrica (VRCA) falls 5.24% in Active Trading on September 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VRCA - Market Data & News Trade

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VRCA), a West Chester, Pennsylvania, company, fell to close at $11.21 Tuesday after losing $0.62 (5.24%) on volume of 143,797 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $11.90 to a low of $11.07 while Verrica’s market cap now stands at $308,440,011.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc

Verrica is a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for skin diseases requiring medical interventions. Verrica's late-stage product candidate, VP-102, is in development to treat molluscum contagiosum (molluscum), common warts and external genital warts, three of the largest unmet needs in medical dermatology. Verrica is also developing VP-103, its second cantharidin-based product candidate, for the treatment of plantar warts. The Company has also entered a worldwide license agreement with Lytix Biopharma AS to develop and commercialize LTX-315 for dermatologic oncology conditions.

Visit Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

President Biden's New Alliance With Australia and Britain Angers France and European Union California Governor Newsom Signs Affordable Housing Law COVID-19 Surge in Idaho Forcing Statewide Health Care Rationing JPMorgan Launching Its First Overseas Digital Bank in United Kingdom Next Week