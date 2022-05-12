Verra Mobility (VRRM) Gains 2.51% on May 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VRRM - Market Data & News Trade

Today Verra Mobility Corp - Class A (NASDAQ: VRRM) is trading 2.51% higher.

The latest price, as of 12:16:27 est, was $14.20. Verra Mobility has climbed $0.35 over the previous day’s close.

362,354 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Verra Mobility has moved YTD 9.46%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-08.

About Verra Mobility Corp - Class A

Verra Mobility is committed to developing and using the latest in technology and data intelligence to help make transportation safer and easier. As a global company, Verra Mobility sits at the center of the mobility ecosystem - one that brings together vehicles, devices, information, and people to solve complex challenges faced by its customers and the constituencies they serve. Verra Mobility serves the world's largest commercial fleets and rental car companies to manage tolling transactions and violations for millions of vehicles. As a leading provider of connected systems, Verra Mobility processes millions of transactions each year through connectivity with more than 50 individual tolling authorities and more than 400 issuing authorities. Verra Mobility also fosters the development of safe cities, partnering with law enforcement agencies, transportation departments and school districts across North America operating thousands of red-light, speed, bus lane and school bus stop arm safety cameras. Arizona-based Verra Mobility operates in more than 15 countries.

