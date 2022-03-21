Vermilion Energy (VET) Gains in Pre-Market Trading for March 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VET - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) are on the move in pre-market trading for March 21.

Ahead of the market's open, Vermilion Energy stock is up 3.06% from the previous session’s close.

Vermilion Energy lost $0.66 in the last session and aims to gain back ground today.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:27:23 est.

About Vermilion Energy Inc

Vermilion is an international energy producer that seeks to create value through the acquisition, exploration, development and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe and Australia. Its business model emphasizes organic production growth augmented with value-adding acquisitions, along with returning capital to investors when economically warranted. Vermilion is targeting growth in production primarily through the exploitation of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas conventional resource plays in Canada and the United States, the exploration and development of high impact natural gas opportunities in the Netherlands and Germany, and through oil drilling and workover programs in France and Australia. Vermilion holds a 20% working interest in the Corrib gas field in Ireland.

