Verizon Communications (VZ) falls 0.74% in Active Trading on August 24

Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ), a New York, New York, company, fell to close at $55.01 Tuesday after losing $0.41 (0.74%) on volume of 15,478,362 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $55.42 to a low of $55.01 while Verizon Communications’s market cap now stands at $227,747,781,545.

About Verizon Communications Inc

Verizon is one of the largest communication technology companies in the world. Verizon Communications Inc. was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its award winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

