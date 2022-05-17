Veritone (VERI) Gains in Pre-Market Trading for May 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VERI - Market Data & News Trade

Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) has already climbed $0.7 in early trading Tuesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $8.18, Veritone has moved 8.56% higher ahead of market open.

The company is down 1.80% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for Veritone investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:00:00 est.

About Veritone Inc

Veritone is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and solutions. The company's proprietary operating system, aiWARE™, powers a diverse set of AI applications and intelligent process automation solutions that are transforming both commercial and government organizations. aiWARE orchestrates an expanding ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video, and other data sources into actionable intelligence. The company's AI developer tools enable its customers and partners to easily develop and deploy custom applications that leverage the power of AI to dramatically improve operational efficiency and unlock untapped opportunities. Veritone is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, and has offices in Denver, London, New York and San Diego.

