Veritone Inc (VERI) gains 4.65% for July 23

Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) shares gained 4.65%, or $0.94 per share, to close Friday at $21.15. After opening the day at $20.57, shares of Veritone fluctuated between $21.26 and $20.08. 783,071 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 357,706. Friday's activity brought Veritone’s market cap to $691,256,427.

Veritone is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California..

Veritone is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and solutions. The company's proprietary operating system, aiWARE™, powers a diverse set of AI applications and intelligent process automation solutions that are transforming both commercial and government organizations. aiWARE orchestrates an expanding ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video, and other data sources into actionable intelligence. The company's AI developer tools enable its customers and partners to easily develop and deploy custom applications that leverage the power of AI to dramatically improve operational efficiency and unlock untapped opportunities. Veritone is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, and has offices in Denver, London, New York and San Diego.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

