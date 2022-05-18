Veritiv (VRTV) Loses 2.95% on May 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VRTV - Market Data & News Trade

Today Veritiv Corp (NYSE: VRTV) is trading 2.95% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:14:28 est, was $144.51. Veritiv has moved $4.4 so far today.

46,232 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Veritiv has a YTD change of 21.80%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-08.

About Veritiv Corp

Veritiv Corporation, headquartered in Atlanta and a Fortune 500® company, is a full-service provider of packaging, JanSan and hygiene products, services and solutions. Additionally, Veritiv provides print and publishing products, and logistics and supply chain management solutions. Serving customers in a wide range of industries both in North America and globally, Veritiv has distribution centers throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico, and team members around the world helping shape the success of its customers.

