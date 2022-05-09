Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Drops 3.37% on May 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VRSK - Market Data & News Trade

Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: VRSK) shares moved 3.37%, or $6.25 per share, as on 12:19:33 est today. Opening the day at $184.11, 339,216 shares of Verisk Analytics have exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $184.30 and $178.86.

Already the company has a YTD change of 18.80%.

Verisk Analytics expects its next earnings on 2022-08-02.

About Verisk Analytics Inc

Verisk provides predictive analytics and decision-support solutions to customers in the insurance, energy and specialized markets, and financial services industries. More than 70 percent of the FORTUNE 100 relies on the company's advanced technologies to manage risks, make better decisions and improve operating efficiency. The company's analytic solutions address insurance underwriting and claims, fraud, regulatory compliance, natural resources, catastrophes, economic forecasting, geopolitical risks, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) matters.

