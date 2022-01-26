Verisign (VRSN) falls 3.34% on Strong Volume January 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VRSN - Market Data & News Trade

Verisign Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN) shares fell 3.34%, or $7.35 per share, to close Tuesday at $212.75. After opening the day at $216.02, shares of Verisign fluctuated between $217.90 and $210.18. 828,891 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 539,774. Tuesday's activity brought Verisign’s market cap to $23,631,937,259.

Verisign is headquartered in Reston, Virginia..

About Verisign Inc.

Verisign, a global provider of domain name registry services and internet infrastructure, enables internet navigation for many of the world's most recognized domain names. Verisign enables the security, stability and resiliency of key internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 global internet root servers and providing registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net top-level domains, which support the majority of global e-commerce.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

