Verint Systems, (VRNT) falls 0.73% for December 20

Today, Verint Systems, Inc. Inc’s (NASDAQ: VRNT) stock fell $0.37, accounting for a 0.73% decrease. Verint Systems, opened at $50.19 before trading between $50.70 and $49.91 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw Verint Systems,’s market cap fall to $3,309,499,600 on 631,856 shares -below their 30-day average of 632,166.

Verint Systems, employs around 3900 people with a head office in Melville, New York.

About Verint Systems, Inc.

Verint® is a global leader in Actionable Intelligence® solutions with a focus on customer engagement optimization and cyber intelligence. Today, over 10,000 organizations in more than 180 countries-including over 85 percent of the Fortune 100-count on intelligence from Verint solutions to make more informed, effective and timely decisions.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

