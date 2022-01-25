VerifyMe (VRME) falls 3.28% to Close at $3.15 on January 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VRME - Market Data & News Trade

Today, VerifyMe Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: VRME) stock fell $0.1, accounting for a 3.28% decrease. VerifyMe opened at $3.15 before trading between $3.04 and $2.81 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw VerifyMe’s market cap fall to $21,526,947 on 18,635 shares -below their 30-day average of 23,804.

About VerifyMe Inc

VerifyMe, Inc. is a technology solutions provider specializing in brand protection functions such as counterfeit prevention, authentication, serialization, and track and trace features for labels, packaging and products. VerifyMe’s physical technology authenticates packaging, labels and documents with a suite of proprietary security inks and pigments, which work in conjunction with serialization and track and trace software known as VeriPAS™ that allows both consumers and brand inspectors to verify authenticity with their smartphones. VeriPAS™ is a serialization software system that brand owners access through a web portal to monitor, control and protect their products complete life cycle.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

