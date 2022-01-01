Vericity (VERY) falls 4.07% on Strong Volume December 31

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VERY - Market Data & News Trade

Vericity Inc (NASDAQ: VERY) shares fell 4.07%, or $0.29 per share, to close Friday at $6.83. After opening the day at $6.94, shares of Vericity fluctuated between $7.23 and $6.76. 4,679 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 2,531. Friday's activity brought Vericity’s market cap to $101,596,250.

Vericity is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois..

About Vericity Inc

Vericity, Inc.,through its subsidiaries, Fidelity Life Association and eFinancial, LLC, provides life insurance protection targeted to the middle American market. Through innovation in product design and distribution that provides access to the middle market, including call center and web-enabled sales and underwriting processes, quick issuance of policies and an emphasis on products not medically underwritten at the time of sale, the company seeks to make life insurance more affordable for the middle market.

