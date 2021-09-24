Vericity (VERY) falls 0.24% on Moderate Volume September 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VERY - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Vericity Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: VERY) stock fell $0.02, accounting for a 0.24% decrease. Vericity opened at $8.08 before trading between $8.30 and $8.08 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Vericity’s market cap fall to $123,462,500 on 971 shares -below their 30-day average of 4,734.

About Vericity Inc

Vericity, Inc.,through its subsidiaries, Fidelity Life Association and eFinancial, LLC, provides life insurance protection targeted to the middle American market. Through innovation in product design and distribution that provides access to the middle market, including call center and web-enabled sales and underwriting processes, quick issuance of policies and an emphasis on products not medically underwritten at the time of sale, the company seeks to make life insurance more affordable for the middle market.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) wants US passenger airlines to do more to address the surge in incidents involving unruly or violent passengers.

Breakthrough Energy, a non-profit launched by billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates in 2016, has raised a warchest from seven leading global corporations to further the organization’s mission of reaching a net-zero emissions society by 2050.

Food delivery service DoorDash will now support delivery of beer, wine and spirits across 20 US states, the District of Columbia, Canada and Australia, a move the company said could enable it to reach 100 million+ customers.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

