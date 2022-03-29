Vericity (VERY) Climbs 9.95% on March 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VERY - Market Data & News Trade

Vericity Inc (NASDAQ: VERY) shares climbed 9.95%, or $0.54 per share, as on 12:13:18 est today. Since opening the day at $4.89, 248 shares of Vericity have exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $5.97 and $5.97.

Already this year the company has a YTD change of 21.78%.

Vericity anticipates its next earnings on 2022-03-30.

About Vericity Inc

Vericity, Inc.,through its subsidiaries, Fidelity Life Association and eFinancial, LLC, provides life insurance protection targeted to the middle American market. Through innovation in product design and distribution that provides access to the middle market, including call center and web-enabled sales and underwriting processes, quick issuance of policies and an emphasis on products not medically underwritten at the time of sale, the company seeks to make life insurance more affordable for the middle market.

