Vericel (VCEL) falls 1.72% to Close at $49.20 on September 24

Vericel Corp (NASDAQ: VCEL) shares fell 1.72%, or $0.86 per share, to close Friday at $49.20. After opening the day at $49.18, shares of Vericel fluctuated between $51.09 and $48.91. 363,948 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 362,377. Friday's activity brought Vericel’s market cap to $2,294,252,974.

Vericel is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts..

About Vericel Corp

Vericel is a leader in advanced therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets. The company markets two cell therapy products in the United States. MACI® (autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane) is an autologous cellularized scaffold product indicated for the repair of symptomatic, single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee with or without bone involvement in adults. Epicel® (cultured epidermal autografts) is a permanent skin replacement for the treatment of patients with deep dermal or full thickness burns greater than or equal to 30% of total body surface area. The company also holds an exclusive license for North American rights to NexoBrid®, a registration-stage biological orphan product for debridement of severe thermal burns.

