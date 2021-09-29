VEREIT (VER) falls 1.05% to Close at $45.46 on September 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VER - Market Data & News Trade

Today, VEREIT Inc Inc’s (NYSE: VER) stock fell $0.48, accounting for a 1.05% decrease. VEREIT opened at $45.66 before trading between $45.91 and $45.31 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw VEREIT’s market cap fall to $10,417,141,543 on 3,328,183 shares -above their 30-day average of 1,677,299.

VEREIT employs around 350 people with a head office in Phoenix, Arizona.

About VEREIT Inc

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. VEREIT has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties. VEREIT is a Maryland corporation.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

