Verb Company (VERB) falls 5.04% to Close at $1.19 on January 21

Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ: VERB), a Newport Beach, California, company, fell to close at $1.19 Friday after losing $0.06 (5.04%) on volume of 558,102 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $1.19 to a low of $1.12 while Verb Company’s market cap now stands at $79,631,569.

About Verb Technology Company Inc

Verb Technology Company, Inc. is rapidly emerging as the market leader in business-focused interactive video sales and marketing tools, including livestream ecommerce, CRM, and content management applications. With offices in California and Utah, USA, VERB provides next-generation software applications to sales-based organizations in more than 60 countries and 48 languages. The Company's proprietary, patented, and patent-pending technology platform produces real-time, measurable results, with customers reporting greater than 600% increases in conversion rates. VERB's software-as-a-service (SaaS) products are cloud-based, accessible on all mobile and desktop devices, and are available by subscription for individual and enterprise users. The Company's technology is also integrated into popular ERP, CRM, and marketing platforms.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

