Verb Company (VERB) falls 4.13% for October 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VERB - Market Data & News Trade

Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ: VERB), a Newport Beach, California, company, fell to close at $2.09 Wednesday after losing $0.09 (4.13%) on volume of 1,095,488 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $2.19 to a low of $2.09 while Verb Company’s market cap now stands at $141,370,240.

About Verb Technology Company Inc

Verb Technology Company, Inc. is rapidly emerging as the market leader in business-focused interactive video sales and marketing tools, including livestream ecommerce, CRM, and content management applications. With offices in California and Utah, USA, VERB provides next-generation software applications to sales-based organizations in more than 60 countries and 48 languages. The Company's proprietary, patented, and patent-pending technology platform produces real-time, measurable results, with customers reporting greater than 600% increases in conversion rates. VERB's software-as-a-service (SaaS) products are cloud-based, accessible on all mobile and desktop devices, and are available by subscription for individual and enterprise users. The Company's technology is also integrated into popular ERP, CRM, and marketing platforms.

Visit Verb Technology Company Inc’s profile for more information.

The Daily Fix

Here's a trending selection from our newsletter, The Daily Fix, that captured readers' attention. Click here to subscribe and get The Daily Fix delivered right to your inbox.

Hertz Orders 100,000 Tesla Model 3 Vehicles; First Step Toward Electrifying Fleet

Hertz Global Holdings Inc (OTC: HTZZ) has placed an order for 100,000 Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) electric cars, the first step in the rental car company’s plan to electrify its fleet of a half million cars.

Starting in early November, the Florida-based company will offer Tesla Model 3 compact cars for rent at its airport and neighborhood locations in major US markets and certain European cities, Hertz announced Monday.

[More]

Sustainable Shoe Maker Allbirds Seeks IPO Valuation North of $2 Billion

Sustainable shoe brand Allbirds Inc is eyeing a valuation exceeding $2 billion in its US initial public offering (IPO).

In its amended Form S-1 filed Monday, the company said it is offering about 19.23 million shares priced between $12 and $14 apiece. At the high end of that range, Allbirds would fetch gross proceeds of over $269 million.

[More]

CDC Extends COVID-19 Safety Rules for Cruise Industry Through January 15

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) extended its COVID-19 safety regulations for the cruise ship industry into January, citing concerns over the highly contagious Delta variant and breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated travelers.

Under the current measures, called a conditional sailing order, cruise lines have been permitted to operate as long as they adhere to certain precautions, such as requiring vaccinations or testing of crew and passengers as well as face masks onboard.

[More]

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Verb Technology Company Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Verb Technology Company Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Salad Chain Sweetgreen Files for Initial Public Offering CDC Extends COVID-19 Safety Rules for Cruise Industry Through January 15 Hertz Orders 100,000 Tesla Model 3 Vehicles; First Step Toward Electrifying Fleet Restaurant Brands International Misses Revenue Estimates; Cites Staffing Shortage, COVID-19