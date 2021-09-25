Verb Company (VERB) falls 3.76% for September 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VERB - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Verb Technology Company Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: VERB) stock fell $0.07, accounting for a 3.76% decrease. Verb Company opened at $1.80 before trading between $1.84 and $1.78 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Verb Company’s market cap fall to $121,077,861 on 1,133,212 shares -below their 30-day average of 1,774,418.

About Verb Technology Company Inc

Verb Technology Company, Inc. is rapidly emerging as the market leader in business-focused interactive video sales and marketing tools, including livestream ecommerce, CRM, and content management applications. With offices in California and Utah, USA, VERB provides next-generation software applications to sales-based organizations in more than 60 countries and 48 languages. The Company's proprietary, patented, and patent-pending technology platform produces real-time, measurable results, with customers reporting greater than 600% increases in conversion rates. VERB's software-as-a-service (SaaS) products are cloud-based, accessible on all mobile and desktop devices, and are available by subscription for individual and enterprise users. The Company's technology is also integrated into popular ERP, CRM, and marketing platforms.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

