Verb Company (VERB) falls 1.61% to Close at $1.83 on September 22

Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ: VERB) shares fell 1.61%, or $0.03 per share, to close Wednesday at $1.83. After opening the day at $1.84, shares of Verb Company fluctuated between $1.87 and $1.77. 2,754,342 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 1,821,542. Wednesday's activity brought Verb Company’s market cap to $123,783,511.

Verb Company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California..

Verb Technology Company, Inc. is rapidly emerging as the market leader in business-focused interactive video sales and marketing tools, including livestream ecommerce, CRM, and content management applications. With offices in California and Utah, USA, VERB provides next-generation software applications to sales-based organizations in more than 60 countries and 48 languages. The Company's proprietary, patented, and patent-pending technology platform produces real-time, measurable results, with customers reporting greater than 600% increases in conversion rates. VERB's software-as-a-service (SaaS) products are cloud-based, accessible on all mobile and desktop devices, and are available by subscription for individual and enterprise users. The Company's technology is also integrated into popular ERP, CRM, and marketing platforms.

JPMorgan is following Goldman Sachs into a crowded UK market.

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) disclosed a binding agreement to settle a consolidated class-action lawsuit, under which the social media company will pay $809.5 million to resolve claims it provided misleading information to investors.

Food delivery service DoorDash will now support delivery of beer, wine and spirits across 20 US states, the District of Columbia, Canada and Australia, a move the company said could enable it to reach 100 million+ customers.

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

