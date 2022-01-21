Verastem (VSTM) falls 3.77% for January 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VSTM - Market Data & News Trade

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM) shares fell 3.77%, or $0.06 per share, to close Thursday at $1.53. After opening the day at $1.60, shares of Verastem fluctuated between $1.66 and $1.50. 2,963,070 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 1,462,390. Thursday's activity brought Verastem’s market cap to $278,744,566.

Verastem is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts..

About Verastem Inc

Verastem Oncology is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the development and commercialization of new medicines to improve the lives of patients diagnosed with cancer. The company's pipeline is focused on novel small molecule drugs that inhibit critical signaling pathways in cancer that promote cancer cell survival and tumor growth, including RAF/MEK inhibition and focal adhesion kinase (FAK) inhibition.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

