Veracyte (VCYT) Rises 5.65% on June 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VCYT - Market Data & News Trade

Today Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ: VCYT) is trading 5.65% up.

The latest price, as of 12:12:29 est, was $18.23. Veracyte has risen $0.98 over the previous day’s close.

341,568 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Veracyte has a YTD change of 57.91%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-07-28.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Veracyte visit the company profile.

About Veracyte Inc

Veracyte is a global genomic diagnostics company that improves patient care by providing answers to clinical questions, informing diagnosis and treatment decisions throughout the patient journey in cancer and other diseases. The company's growing menu of genomic tests leverage advances in genomic science and technology, enabling patients to avoid risky, costly diagnostic procedures and quicken time to appropriate treatment. The company's tests in lung cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, thyroid cancer, bladder cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis are available to patients and its lymphoma subtyping and renal cancer tests are in development. With Veracyte's exclusive global license to a best-in-class diagnostics instrument platform, the company is positioned to deliver its tests to patients worldwide. Veracyte is based in South San Francisco, California.

To get more information on Veracyte Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Veracyte Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Why T-Mobile Is Not Raising Prices Like AT&T and Verizon: Jeff Kagan Big Lots Down 18% in Premarket Trading Friday on Surprise Missed Earnings Modine Posts Strong Rebound in Fiscal Q4, Raises 2023 Guidance Dollar Tree Posts Record First Quarter, Leads Nasdaq Gainers