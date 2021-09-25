Veracyte (VCYT) falls 6.07% on Moderate Volume September 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VCYT - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Veracyte Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: VCYT) stock fell $3.16, accounting for a 6.07% decrease. Veracyte opened at $51.10 before trading between $52.03 and $48.44 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Veracyte’s market cap fall to $3,463,337,948 on 415,244 shares -below their 30-day average of 615,215.

About Veracyte Inc

Veracyte is a global genomic diagnostics company that improves patient care by providing answers to clinical questions, informing diagnosis and treatment decisions throughout the patient journey in cancer and other diseases. The company's growing menu of genomic tests leverage advances in genomic science and technology, enabling patients to avoid risky, costly diagnostic procedures and quicken time to appropriate treatment. The company's tests in lung cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, thyroid cancer, bladder cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis are available to patients and its lymphoma subtyping and renal cancer tests are in development. With Veracyte's exclusive global license to a best-in-class diagnostics instrument platform, the company is positioned to deliver its tests to patients worldwide. Veracyte is based in South San Francisco, California.

