Veracyte (VCYT) falls 1.21% for January 11

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ: VCYT) shares fell 1.21%, or $0.41 per share, to close Tuesday at $33.57. After opening the day at $33.95, shares of Veracyte fluctuated between $34.24 and $31.99. 695,981 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 686,011. Tuesday's activity brought Veracyte’s market cap to $2,384,915,591.

Veracyte is headquartered in South San Francisco, California..

About Veracyte Inc

Veracyte is a global genomic diagnostics company that improves patient care by providing answers to clinical questions, informing diagnosis and treatment decisions throughout the patient journey in cancer and other diseases. The company's growing menu of genomic tests leverage advances in genomic science and technology, enabling patients to avoid risky, costly diagnostic procedures and quicken time to appropriate treatment. The company's tests in lung cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, thyroid cancer, bladder cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis are available to patients and its lymphoma subtyping and renal cancer tests are in development. With Veracyte's exclusive global license to a best-in-class diagnostics instrument platform, the company is positioned to deliver its tests to patients worldwide. Veracyte is based in South San Francisco, California.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

