Vera Bradley (VRA) Gains 3.39% on April 13

Today Vera Bradley Inc (NASDAQ: VRA) is trading 3.39% higher.

The latest price, as of 12:20:04 est, was $7.01. Vera Bradley has risen $0.23 over the previous day’s close.

87,833 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Vera Bradley has moved YTD 20.33%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-06-01.

About Vera Bradley Inc

Vera Bradley, Inc. operates two unique lifestyle brands - Vera Bradley and Pura Vida. Vera Bradley and Pura Vida are complementary businesses, both with devoted, emotionally-connected, and multi-generational female customer bases; alignment as causal, comfortable, affordable, and fun brands; positioning as 'gifting' and socially-connected brands; strong, entrepreneurial cultures; a keen focus on community, charity, and social consciousness; multi-channel distribution strategies; and talented leadership teams aligned and committed to the long-term success of their brands.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

