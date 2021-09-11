Vera Bradley (VRA) falls 1.60% for September 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VRA - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Vera Bradley Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: VRA) stock fell $0.17, accounting for a 1.60% decrease. Vera Bradley opened at $10.72 before trading between $10.81 and $10.48 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Vera Bradley’s market cap fall to $356,883,752 on 250,101 shares -below their 30-day average of 314,536.

About Vera Bradley Inc

Vera Bradley, Inc. operates two unique lifestyle brands - Vera Bradley and Pura Vida. Vera Bradley and Pura Vida are complementary businesses, both with devoted, emotionally-connected, and multi-generational female customer bases; alignment as causal, comfortable, affordable, and fun brands; positioning as 'gifting' and socially-connected brands; strong, entrepreneurial cultures; a keen focus on community, charity, and social consciousness; multi-channel distribution strategies; and talented leadership teams aligned and committed to the long-term success of their brands.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

