Veoneer Inc (VNE) gains 2.0740% for July 09

Veoneer Inc (NYSE: VNE) shares gained 2.0740% to end trading Friday at $21.66 per share - a net change of $0.44. Shares traded between $21.75 and $21.43 throughout the day.

About Veoneer Inc

Veoneer, Inc. is a worldwide leader in automotive technology. Its purpose is to create trust in mobility. the company designs, develops, and manufactures state-of-the-art software, hardware and systems for occupant protection, advanced driving assistance systems, and collaborative and automated driving to OEMs globally. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Veoneer has 7,500 employees in 11 countries. In 2020, sales amounted to $1.37 billion. The Company is building on a heritage of close to 70 years of automotive safety development.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

