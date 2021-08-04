Venus Concept (VERO) falls 8.62% to Close at $2.12 on August 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VERO - Market Data & News Trade

Venus Concept Inc (NASDAQ: VERO), a Toronto, Ontario, company, fell to close at $2.12 Tuesday after losing $0.2 (8.62%) on volume of 422,210 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $2.30 to a low of $2.10 while Venus Concept’s market cap now stands at $114,627,616.

About Venus Concept Inc

Venus Concept is an innovative global medical aesthetic technology leader with a broad product portfolio of minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic technologies, and reach in over 60 countries and 29 direct markets. Venus Concept focuses its product sale strategy on a subscription-based business model in North America and in its well-established direct global markets. Venus Concept's product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, Venus Legacy, Venus Velocity, Venus Fiore, Venus Viva, Venus Freeze Plus, and Venus Bliss. Venus Concept's hair restoration division includes NeoGraft, an automated hair restoration system that facilitates the harvesting of follicles during a FUE process and the ARTAS® and ARTAS iX™ Robotic Hair Restoration Systems, which harvest follicular units directly from the scalp and create recipient implant sites using proprietary algorithms. Venus Concept has been backed by leading healthcare industry growth equity investors including EW Healthcare Partners (formerly Essex Woodlands), HealthQuest Capital, Longitude Capital Management, and Aperture Venture Partners.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

