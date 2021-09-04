Ventas (VTR) falls 0.65% for September 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VTR - Market Data & News Trade

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR), a Chicago, Illinois, company, fell to close at $56.31 Friday after losing $0.37 (0.65%) on volume of 1,777,084 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $56.54 to a low of $55.77 while Ventas’s market cap now stands at $21,416,636,314.

About Ventas Inc

Ventas Inc., an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries - healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), Ventas uses the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population. For more than twenty years, Ventas has followed a successful strategy that endures: combining a high-quality diversified portfolio of properties and capital sources to manage through cycles, working with industry leading partners, and a collaborative and experienced team focused on producing consistent growing cash flows and superior returns on a strong balance sheet, ultimately rewarding Ventas stakeholders. As of December 31, 2020, Ventas owned or managed through unconsolidated real estate entities approximately 1,200 properties.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

