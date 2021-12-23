Venator Materials (VNTR) falls 2.42% for December 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VNTR - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Venator Materials PLC Inc’s (NYSE: VNTR) stock fell $0.06, accounting for a 2.42% decrease. Venator Materials opened at $2.46 before trading between $2.48 and $2.40 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Venator Materials’s market cap fall to $259,563,407 on 133,713 shares -below their 30-day average of 242,236.

About Venator Materials PLC

Venator is a global manufacturer and marketer of chemical products that comprise a broad range of pigments and additives that bring color and vibrancy to buildings, protect and extend product life, and reduce energy consumption. We market our products globally to a diversified group of industrial customers through two segments: Titanium Dioxide, which consists of our TiO2 business, and Performance Additives, which consists of our functional additives, color pigments, timber treatment and water treatment businesses. We operate 24 facilities, employ approximately 3,700 associates worldwide and sell our products in more than 120 countries.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

